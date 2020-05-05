Baby Yoda Cereal is Coming This Summer

A few months back, Baby Yoda took over our television screens and our hearts, and nothing has been the same since. As quickly as we were introduced to him, his adorable face started popping up on tumbler cups, baked goods, waffle makers, and more. If you’ve ever thought Baby Yoda was so dang cute you just wanted to eat him up, now’s your chance because General Mills is releasing a cereal in his honor.

Star Wars fans have been finding all sorts of creative ways to get Baby Yoda-inspired treats, but this is one of the only official foods based on the popular character. General Mills posted a photo of the cereal box to come with the caption, “May the 4th Be With You! Coming to a cereal aisle near you later this summer. #maythe4thbewithyou #starwarsday.”

That leaves us with no clear information about when exactly it will be out on shelves, how much each box will cost, or if this cereal will be a limited-time edition or a permanent offer. What we do know, though, is that this cereal is made with sweetened corn puff pieces and marshmallows. Of course, the marshmallows are little green pieces shaped like Baby Yoda‘s head, so you can think about the beloved Mandalorian character with every bite.

Until the release date, which for all we know could happen anywhere from June to September, it’s only logical that we power up our Disney+ accounts and become re-obsessed with this little green guy. Then, before we know it, we’ll be able to pick up this cereal at the grocery store.

Source: delish.com