Baby’s scratch leads to assault charges for North Mankato man

A North Mankato man is accused of threatening his child’s mother with a knife because his baby had an unexplained scratch.

Justin Eugene Bell, 43, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and domestic assault in Nicollet County Court.

A criminal complaint said Bell became agitated when he saw a scratch on his son’s face. The baby had been in the care of its aunt, and Bell believed she was responsible, says the complaint.

Bell allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, extended the blade, and demanded to know who hurt his baby. He then threatened to kill the child’s mother, say court documents.

The baby’s mother said was able to get Bell away from her sister by taking him to the laundromat, but he tried to drive off in the vehicle, says the complaint. Bell allegedly began to chase her when she took the keys from the vehicle, so she found a hiding spot and called 911, says the complaint.

When Bell found the woman, he lifted her up, but slipped on the ice, causing an injury to the woman’s knee, say court documents.

Bell admitted to pulling a knife and chasing his child’s mother. A witness told police the victim wasn’t wearing shoes at the time of the chase, which happened Feb 20.

Bell had an active warrant in Hennepin County, according to the complaint. He admitted to drinking alcohol, but refused to submit a breath test. He was transported to detox.

Bell has a history of domestic violence convictions from Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota, says the complaint.