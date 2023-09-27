Bad News From The Boss: Bruce Springsteen Postpones All 2023 Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor’s advice.

The Boss, who last week celebrated his 74th birthday, is “steadily recovering” from peptic ulcer disease, a press release read. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the remainder of this year’s tour has been pushed to next year.

Earlier this month, Springsteen announced he would be postponing all September 2023 dates while he was treated for symptoms related to the disease, which causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Newly postponed shows include Canadian dates and a West Coast run of Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.