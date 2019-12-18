Bake Some Baby Yoda Cookies
That Baby Yoda looks cute enough to eat.
The adorable new addition to the “Star Wars” franchise has already spawned countless memes, knockoff toys and even a petition with more than 36,000 signatures to have the “Mandalorian” character made into an official emoji.
But as pre-orders for Baby Yoda toys rack up, folks at home are coming up with crafty ways to bring the little green guy into their homes. Washington-based baker Katy Atakturk is one such fan, who recently shared a clever trick on social media for creating a Baby Yoda cutout cookie — by cutting off the head of angel cookie cutter.
“Beheaded the Angel cookie cutter,” she wrote on Reddit, under the handle GeoGal42. “No regrets.”
Recent Posts