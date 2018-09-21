Balaclavas Are Fall 2018’s Hottest Accessory, According to the Runways

Balaclavas aren’t something you’d typically imagine on a high-fashion runway. They’re essentially ski masks, and they probably bring to mind images of actual skiers, bank robbers, or perhaps the film “Spring Breakers.”

But for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, fashion designers want us all to wear them.

Dictionary.com defines a balaclava simply as “a close-fitting, knitted cap that covers the head, neck and tops of the shoulders.” The accessory was reportedly first used during the Crimean War, which took place from 1853 to 1856, to keep soldiers warm during the cold Russian winters. During the fall/winter shows back in February, balaclavas proved to be one of the most out of the ordinary accessories to appear on the runways.

At Calvin Klein, models wore them with firefighter-inspired coats, while at Gucci, they came printed with faces and accessorized with pompoms (just like these somewhat creepy vintage versions). We also saw various versions at Marni, Preen and Christian Dior, where the headpiece was more of a pageboy hat-balaclava hybrid.