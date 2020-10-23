Ballots returned so far in Minnesota nearly double of 2016 total

(St. Paul, MN) – Over 1.1 million people have already voted in the 2020 election, nearly double the number of total voters in 2016.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office released the latest voting data Friday. With under two weeks before the Nov 3 election, 1,186,522 ballots had been returned.

In 2016, by comparison, 689,722 total ballots were cast during the general election.

As of Friday, 1,765,327 registration applications had been submitted to the state.

Voters who have already cast their absentee ballots can track the progress at the SOS website.

TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT