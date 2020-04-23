Band Together series from MCHS Event Center continues Thursday

(Mankato, MN) – The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will host the second episode of its BAND TOGETHER series Thursday night.

The weekly concert series features artists “live from the living room,” and will be run online via the MCHS Event Center and Vetter Stone Amphitheater Facebook pages.

The concert series is a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a joint effort of the Greater Mankato United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation to assist with emerging needs in the region. The series also features information about how and where to donate items needed in the community.

This Thursday’s episode will feature Nate Boots at 7 p.m., singer-songwriter from North Mankato.

Donate to the community Community Response Fund online, or text keyword COMMUNITY to 833-892-4192.