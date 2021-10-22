Bank robberies & brutal murders: Learn about Minnesota’s notorious gangters this weekend

Put on your zoot suit and follow the footsteps of America’s most notorious gangsters who brought their crimes to Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Library welcomes author Chad Lewis for an online historical presentation Saturday, Oct 23 at 10:30 a.m. as part of the Fall Author Series event.

Lewis will present “Gangsters of Minnesota,” a free virtual event that will feature tales of deadly bank robberies, explosive shootouts, brutal murders, and daring kidnappings.

Lewis has appeared on Discovery Channel’s A Haunting, William Shatner’s Weird or What, and is a frequent contributor on Ripley’s Believe it or Not radio.

