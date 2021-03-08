Bar checks show Mankato establishments are in compliance with COVID orders

Mankato police say they conducted compliance checks on a number of bars in the city Friday and Saturday after encountering violations the previous weekend.

Mankato Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said law enforcement was “pleasantly surprised” and “grateful” that all of the businesses were in compliance.

“There was a lot of positive interaction with the establishments as we did our bar checks,” said Schisel.

Checks were conducted on at least nine bars, according to police logs.

The bar checks were performed after alleged mask and capacity violations at the South Street Saloon last weekend.

“We were very happy with finding everybody in compliance,” said Schisel. “And that’s always what we want. We’re just asking for compliance.”