Barbie exhibit coming to Waseca County Historical Society

Barbie is leaving her dream house to take up residence in Waseca!

The Barbie & Me exhibit will open Tuesday, February 27 at the Waseca County Historical Society at 315 2nd Ave NE. Admission is free for all.

The exhibit will feature Barbie collections from several local residents. Guests can walk down memory lane and reminisce about childhood play and their own Barbie memories.

An immersive photo area will be set up for visitors to take photos of themselves using Barbie props such as hats, sunglasses, feather boas, and a matching background that can be uploaded to social media.

The exhibit is open through April 16.