Barbie Tops Box Office Once Again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Barbie” is cruising atop the box office.

Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director.

Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot.

The top pair had thin competition.

The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.