Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic & Del Amitri coming to Mankato this summer

The Barenaked Ladies are coming to Mankato this summer

The band will perform on Saturday, June 10 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater with Semisonic and Del Amitri. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

Local radio station River 105 will give away win ’em before you can buy ’em tickets all this week.

Over the course of 33 years, BNL has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me,” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.”

Semisonic hails from Minneapolis and first emerged to international acclaim with their 1996 debut, “Great Divide.” The group’s first commercial breakthrough came with the 1998 release of their sophomore album, “Feeling Strangely Fire,” which went platinum on the strength of its chart-topping lead single, “Closing Time.” That track was nominated for a Grammy and landed in countless fim and television soundtracks.

Del Amitri was formed in Scotland in 1982, but it wasn’t until the release of 1995’s infectious hit “Roll to Me” that the band found global success.