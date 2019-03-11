BarkBox Sells Flower Crowns for Your Dog Just in Time for Spring

The flower crown is available on the BarkShop website for $12. It comes in two sizes: small and large. The small measures 4″ in diameter while the large measures 6″. It has a bungee headband that will easily slide on your pet’s head and it has adjustable velcro to secure it in place. BarkBox even has suggestions for what to write when sharing a photo of your dog wearing a flower crown on Instagram. The company suggests a funny caption like, “I’m just a dog that stops to pee on the roses. And then put them on my head.”

