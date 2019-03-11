BarkBox Sells Flower Crowns for Your Dog Just in Time for Spring

We’re finally approaching the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The first day of spring is March 21 and it cannot come soon enough. To say we’re tired of all the snow and gloomy weather that winter has brought would be an understatement. If we could break up with winter, we totally would and we’d never call it back.
With spring approaching, that means warmer weather, and with that, it means we’ll finally get to see some beautiful flowers! As the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” If you’re not willing to wait until May to see some floral beauties, not to worry. You and your furry friend can actually enjoy some fake flowers. BarkBox sells flower crowns for dogs! If you enjoy hitting the festival route, now your dog can join you in style this year.
The product description on the website says:
Because your dog belongs on the Main Stage. No need to wait for festival season to serve your dog a heaping dose of whimsy.
The flower crown is available on the BarkShop website for $12. It comes in two sizes: small and large. The small measures 4″ in diameter while the large measures 6″. It has a bungee headband that will easily slide on your pet’s head and it has adjustable velcro to secure it in place. BarkBox even has suggestions for what to write when sharing a photo of your dog wearing a flower crown on Instagram. The company suggests a funny caption like, “I’m just a dog that stops to pee on the roses. And then put them on my head.”