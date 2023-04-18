Bartenders Offer Up Their Best Advice

Insider surveyed a cross-section of mixologists, and they offered some advice on how to avoid blowing cash on your next pub crawl. The pointers include:

Don’t buy wine by the glass . The cost of a bottle is typically less than the cost of four glasses, so if you buy a bottle, you can get more for your money.

Don't order top-shelf tequila shots. If you're going to take shots, go for well spirits. Premium tequila and mezcals are meant to be sipped.

Always ask for well vodka in a bloody Mary. Choosing a vodka one level up from the well for a bloody Mary can turn it from a $14 drink to a $22 drink, and the vodka flavor is totally masked

Order from the bottom of the menu. Restaurants tend to put the cocktails with the biggest profit margins at the top or in the middle of the list.