Basilica of Saint Mary To Hold Special Mass For Notre Dame

People around the globe watched with sadness as Paris’ famed Notre Dame cathedral burned Monday afternoon, destroying the building’s roof and spire – but sparing the main stone structure, the BBC says. Its effect could be felt even here in Minnesota.

The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis said it “stands in prayer and support with the Notre Dame Cathedral community and the city of Paris,” noting “Catholics around the world are saddened by the destruction of the iconic cathedral.”

“The loss of precious relics, irreplaceable art, striking architecture, rich history and culture, are simply devastating,” the Basilica added.

To show support for Paris, the Basilica is hosting a special mass on Tuesday, April 16. It starts at noon and will be followed by a rosary to Our Lady of Paris.

The Basilica will also provide a book for people to sign messages of support. That book will then be sent to the archbishop of Paris, the Basilica said.

The cause of the Notre Dame fire – which burned for about 15 hours – is still under investigation, CNN reports. Nobody was killed or seriously injured. Meanwhile, some donors have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to help pay for repairs.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook