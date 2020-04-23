Baskin-Robbins in Kansas Posts TIGER KING Joke about Carole Baskin on Sign, Sees Sales Double

The operator of a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Kansas says she’s enjoying steady business thanks to a “Tiger King”-inspired joke she posted on the sign outside the store.

“No relation to Carole Baskin,” reads the sign.

Peggy Heldstab told TMZ it was her son’s idea to post the joke outside of her Baskin-Robbin’s location in Junction City on Sunday. At the time, she claimed she hadn’t even seen a single episode of the Netflix docuseries that made Carole Baskin a household name.

Heldstab was reportedly unaware of Baskin’s reputation when putting up the sign, but she claimed her business doubled on Sunday, compared to the day before.

In addition, locals seem to be getting a kick out of the joke. Even the Junction City Police Department thanked the shop for “keeping it light and giving us a laugh.”

Source: tmz.com