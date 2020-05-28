Bath & Body Works Is Closing 50 Stores Across the Country

L Brands is closing 50 of its Bath & Body Works stores across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to information disclosed online as part of the company’s first quarter earnings report.

The closures will largely take place in malls, where social distancing measures continue to impact foot traffic, CNN reported. Bath & Body Works has about 1,700 locations across North America. The retailer will also shutter one store in Canada, according to USA Today.

“Despite the store closures, Bath & Body Works had a strong quarter. Its online sales grew 85% over last year,” CNN’s Jordan Valinsky wrote. “It expects its sanitizer products to grow into a $300 million business this year—up from $100 million last year.”

Only select Bath & Body Works locations are currently open amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to its website. However, the retailer is currently offering a variety of deals online.

Source: delish.com