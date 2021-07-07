BCA IDs man fatally shot by Olivia police, officer involved

The man fatally shot by police early Sunday morning in Olivia has been identified, and so has the officer who shot him.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Ricardo Torres Jr, 32, was shot and killed during the incident in Renville County, which happened in the alley behind 821 East Lincoln Ave at 2:20 a.m.

Torres Jr died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Aaron Clouse, an Olivia Police Officer with 11 years in law enforcement, was identified as the officer who shot Torres Jr. Clouse has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Initial reports of the shooting said Torres Jr, was carrying a gun, and there was a physical altercation between him and Clouse. The BCA says a shotgun was recovered from near where Torres Jr was shot.

Olivia Police do not wear body cameras and there is no dash camera or other known video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCA at (651) 793-7000.