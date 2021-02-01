BCA: Man shot self in encounter with Minnesota deputies

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect who died in an encounter with St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies had shot himself in the head.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Scott Michael Jordan of Duluth died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was not hit by law enforcement gunfire.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began about 6 p.m. Friday when a woman and her 16-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint outside a grocery store in Pike Lake, near Duluth. They escaped uninjured and the man went into a wooded area on foot.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tracked him and “used deadly force.”