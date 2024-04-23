BCA searching for fugitive accused of sex crimes against children

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help to locate a fugitive accused of sex crimes against children.

William Guy Amick III, 36, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with 13 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material, including using minors in sexual performance, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving a minor. Authorities say his crimes involved multiple victims between the ages of newborn and seven years old.

Amick also goes by “E.” He lived in Mabel and Rushford, MN for approximately two years until May 2023. His whereabouts since that time are unknown. He may or may not still be in Minnesota, according to the BCA.

Amick is described as a white male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, about 123 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say Amick often uses a false female identity when he interacts with other men online to create child sexual abuse material involving the men’s children. Police believe he receives payments from people who support his online activities. Investigators aren’t certain whether his financial supporters know his true identity or are aware of his criminal activity.

Amick is also a fugitive from Pennsylvania on an unrelated, but similar case.

Anyone with information on Amick’s whereabouts is urged to submit a tip via the U.S. Marshals Service web tip form, or tip line at 877-WANTED-2. Tips can be anonymous.

The BCA and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office have “significant support” from the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.