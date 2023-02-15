River 105 River 105 Logo

BCA still searching for Ralph Apmann, now a convicted murderer

February 15, 2023 4:20AM CST
The Windom man who failed to show up for his trial remains at large and is now a convicted murderer.

Ralph Apmann, 58, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder by a Cottonwood County jury Tuesday afternoon.

Apmann remains at large, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to search for him.  He is believed to be armed with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, and he may be in the Twin Cities area.  He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray or balding hair.

Apmann posted bail after he was charged in August 2021 in the death of Juan Morales-Rivera, who was found unresponsive at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom, and later died at a hospital.

