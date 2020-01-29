Beach Boys Coming to Mankato This Summer

The Beach Boys are bringing their California sound to Mankato this summer.

The iconic American band will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Friday, July 17th. Tickets range from $35 – $125 and go on sale Friday, January 31st at the Mayo Clinic Event Center box office, and online at www.ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m.

The Beach Boys have sold millions of albums and birthed a torrent of singles. Their songs forever changed the musical landscape, influencing countless artists along the way. Among their iconic hits are “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls.”