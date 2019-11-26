Beacon Promotions warms hands, hearts, and more with donations to New Ulm community

Brett Olsen, Beacon Promotions

(New Ulm, MN) – A New Ulm company has put its excess inventory to heartwarming use this holiday season.

Beacon Promotions donated jackets, saucepans, and mittens to various organizations in the community.

The company supplies promotional products and luxury leather goods within the advertising industry. Vice President Brett Olsen said the company decided that excess inventory and discontinued products should benefit the local community.

“Beacon Promotions has been in New Ulm for over 16 years, and we really wanted a way to give back to the community that has supported us so much over these years,” said Olsen.

Beacon gave over 200 saucepans to the Pro-Kinship Group of New Ulm. Over 75 leather jackets were donated to Brown County Veterans Services, while more than 900 youth leather mittens went to the local Sertoma Club. The local Kiwanis Club received over 150 jackets.

“Tooting our own horn isn’t natural to a lot of people here,” said Sarah Fette, an Inside Sales representative at Beacon, “but it’s important for the community to know that Beacon is invested in them and is proud to be a business in New Ulm and Brown County.”

