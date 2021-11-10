Beauty and the Beast dream comes true for Mankato woman with Down Syndrome

A special dream has become a reality for a woman with Down Syndrome.

Mankato native Emily Broze loves theater, and participates in the Aktion Theater Club. Winter of 2020 was particularly dismal for Broze due to shows being shut down for the pandemic. She missed going to performances and seeing her friends. Besides that, her place of work was permanently closed down.

Bronze’s dream has always been to play Belle in Beauty and the Beast; and that dream was realized when she was awarded the Achieving Dreams Together grant in 2020. The grant covered costs for a show to be put on November 4, 2021 – Emily’s 30th birthday.

A fund at the Mankato Area Foundation was created with funds from Profinium Inc, where each holiday season, the company helps dreams come true for deserving individuals.