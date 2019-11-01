Bee Gees Biopic in the Works From BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Producer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 1999: The Bee Gees perform during the "One Night Only" concert at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

It’s all right, it’s okay, a Bee Gees biopic is coming your way.

EW has confirmed a film about the legendary pop group is in the works at Paramount Pictures. Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and upstart production company/financier Sister are working on the project for the studio, as Deadline first reported.

Though a script has yet to be written, the film will likely follow the world-renowned English-Australian group’s rise to fame after their humble beginnings in 1958, with the trio (consisting of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb) going on to garner global fame after working on the soundtrack for the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever, including penning iconic tunes like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “More Than a Woman.”

A release date and casting information for the Bee Gees biopic have yet to be announced.

