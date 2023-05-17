Bee Very Careful!

It’s May, and the pollinators are busy pollinating — which means there are a lot of bees out there, and if you’re not careful, you could get stung. An Arizona mom was participating in a family photo shoot on Sunday, which had to be cut short when a swarm of bees suddenly started attacking. The mom ran her two kids into her car to protect them, but she couldn’t protect herself and was stung more than 75 times. She was taken to the hospital and is luckily doing OK. But it prompted bee experts to issue some warnings about what to do and what not to do when coming under attack by bees.

If a bee “bumps into” you, it’s not an accident. Run.

Hold your breath. Bees navigate by smell. Holding your breath could throw them off long enough for you to get away.

Don’t flail your arms and don’t swat at them.

If you get stung, pull the stinger out immediately.