Beer and Wine Glass Holders for Your Shower Now Exist

A luxurious shower is one of life’s great joys, but we’ve been unable to enjoy it to its fullest because we’ve had to leave our wine directly outside on the sink … until now. This Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder from Urban Outfitters has eliminated the need to even pause your wine consumption for a second while you shampoo.

The waterproof holder is made with a silicone backing that adheres tightly to any slick surface—like your tile bathroom wall—so you can place a stemmed wine glass in it without fear of it slipping. (That means we can overpour a little, too, right?) If you’re more of a beer drinker, Urban Outfitters also sells a silicone shower beer holder—and both are only $15, which means we’ll be adding two or three to our carts to gift our friends. So if you’re ready to sip and scrub, keep scrolling to snag one of these genius holders for yourself.

