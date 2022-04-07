Beer, Brats & Bourbon 2022

Raise a glass to raise awareness of youth hunger in our community! Join Feeding Our Communities Partners & United Prairie Bank on June 23rd for the annual Beer, Brats & Bourbon fundraiser… Featuring craft beer, quality bourbon, grilled fare, live music and classic games, it’s the perfect way to start the summer right.

Enjoy the traditional in-person event at FOCP’s warehouse or purchase a BBB Block Party Package which includes everything you need to host the ultimate backyard grill out with friends and family! Tickets are on sale now… All proceeds directly support FOCP’s work feeding Mankato area youth For more info and to purchase tickets visit www.feedingandfueling.org/bbb

