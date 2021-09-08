Belgrade Ave bridge closed for resurfacing starting Friday

The Belgrade Ave bridge over Highway 169 in Mankato/ North Mankato will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept 13 for resurfacing.

The project was initially scheduled for late August but was postponed due to forecasted rain.

Traffic will be directed to the Highway 169 on and off-ramps during construction. The ramps will allow for right-in and right-out turns only. The Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be open for motorists traveling into Mankato from northbound Highway 169. Traffic incoming into Mankato from Highway 169 south can use Highway 14, the Riverfront Dr exit, or find alternate routes.

Pedestrian traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge during construction.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the area and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control updates.