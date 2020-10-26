Belle Plaine woman killed in head-on Collison between Sacred Heart & Granite Falls

A Belle Plaine woman was killed in a crash between Sacred Heart and Granite Falls on Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Karla Rae Fabel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 6:14 a.m. in Hawk Creek Township.

Fabel was the driver of a Saturn Ion that was eastbound on Highway 212 when the vehicle collided in the westbound lanes with pickup that was traveling west on the highway. The patrol says the two vehicles collided head-on near 120th St.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Troy Allen Boysen, 35, of Shakopee.

Boysen and Kevin Ray Arndt, 57, of Jordan – a passenger in Fabel’s vehicle – were transported to a Granite Falls hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.