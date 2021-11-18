Belview American Legion burglarized

The Redwood County Sherrif’s Office is looking information on a burglary at the Belview American Legion.

The incident happened early Monday morning at about 2:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says forced entry was made into the building’s back door and about $600 was stolen.

A newer, darker colored Dodge Ram pickup with chrome striping and chrome running boards was seen leaving the scene, according to a press release.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the owner of a pickup matching the suspect vehicle’s description is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (507) 637-4036.