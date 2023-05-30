Belview man sentenced for meth possession

A Belview man, Carleton Eugene Perkins Jr., age 49, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for illegal drugs found during a raid last December.

According to court documents, on Dec. 2, 2022, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office performed a search warrant in Belview. Deputies announced their presence many times before Perkins answered the door. He was searched and placed in a chair while deputies searched the residence.

While deputies were searching, Perkins asked if he could go get cigarettes from his bedroom. A deputy went into the bedroom to get the cigarettes, and also noticed what appeared to be a plastic container with methamphetamine in it, along with some paraphernalia. When showed the container, Perkins confirmed it was meth.

On May 15, Perkins was convicted of drug possession, fifth degree, to 12 months one day in the correctional facility in St. Cloud, stayed for three years, 30 days local confinement, supervised probation for three years, and fines and fees of $285.