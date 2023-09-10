Belview residents injured in Renville County accident Saturday

Two Belview residents were injured when a vehicle they were riding in had an accident in Renville County Saturday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 9, Kelly Rachel Hagen, age 41, of Mankato, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse westbound on Old Ford Road. At about 10:41 p.m., the vehicle went into the ditch.

Hagen was uninjured, but her two passengers were both transported to the Sleepy Eye hospital with non-life threatening injuries: Donald Werner Hagen, age 71, and Nancy Kay Hagen, age 72, both of Belview.

Assisting on the scene were the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax Ambulance and Fire Department.