BENCHS Rose Sale: Wow your Valentine, save cats and dogs

(Mankato, MN) – For the Valentine that loves to receive flowers or candy, but has a soft spot for pets, too, BENCHS has the ideal solution.

The pet shelter is hosting their annual Valentine’s Day Rose Sale. The roses and candy will benefit you or your Valentine, while the proceeds raised benefit homeless cats and dogs.

During the annual rose sale, the Blue Earth/Nicollet County Humane Society sells one dozen roses and six chocolate hearts wrapped in paw print paper for $25. Orders are taken online on the BENCHS website.

Pickup times are available for both Wednesday and Thursday.

