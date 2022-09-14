Bend of the River Fall Festival this Saturday

A new fall music event is this weekend in Mankato.

Bend of the River Fall Festival is Saturday, September 17 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Jimmie Allen, a CMA New Artist of the year, will headline the event. Priscilla Block, Jason Nix, and local favorite, IV Play, will also perform.

The festival also features a cornhole tournament, food, beer, and more.

Ticket sales will help to raise money for local athletic programs.

GET BEND OF THE RIVER FALL FESTIVAL TICKETS