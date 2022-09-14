Bend of the River Fall Festival this Saturday
September 14, 2022 5:30AM CDT
A new fall music event is this weekend in Mankato.
Bend of the River Fall Festival is Saturday, September 17 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Jimmie Allen, a CMA New Artist of the year, will headline the event. Priscilla Block, Jason Nix, and local favorite, IV Play, will also perform.
The festival also features a cornhole tournament, food, beer, and more.
Ticket sales will help to raise money for local athletic programs.