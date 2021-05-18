Benefit for Officer Arik Matson this weekend

A benefit for Waseca Officer Arik Matson this weekend will be chock full of events and activities, with all proceeds going directly to the family.

Matson was shot in the line of duty in January 2020.

The Matson Strong Benefit will be held at the Waseca County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 22 begging at 10 a.m.

An opening ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a silent auction, kids events, Bingo, a car show, fireworks and a gun raffle. Food vendors will be on hand and baked goods will also be for sale.

Live music will be provided by the Brassholes, Goldstar and the Blue Ringers.

For more information, email [email protected]