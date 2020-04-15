Best Buy to furlough 51,000 workers

(Richfield, MN) – Minnesota-based Best Buy has announced it will furlough 51,000 employees from its U.S. stores, which remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says sales have dropped 30% since stores closed to the public, after an initial surge when consumers rushed to buy computers and office supplies as a stay at home order looked imminent.

The Richfield-based company has found “remarkable success” to curbside pickup, according to CEO Corie Barry, who will forgo 50% of her base salary, as will the board of directors.

The company has also partnered with founder Dick Schulze to establish a $10 million employee assistance fund that will help workers who have been affected by the pandemic.

The layoffs account for about 40% of the company’s workforce.