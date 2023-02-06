Bestselling Author Allen Eskens at the Blue Earth County Library this weekend

Bestselling author Allen Eskens will be at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato this weekend.

Eskens will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing compelling, thought-provoking novels with a strong emotional core.

His presentation will be Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Blue Earth County Library auditorium and will include a question & answer portion with the audience, as well as a book signing.

Eskens is the bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another, and many other novels. He has won the Barry Award and the Minnesota Book Award, among others.

He resides with his wife in Greater Minnesota, where he retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.