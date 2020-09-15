Bethany College reports record fall enrollment

(Mankato, MN) – Bethany Lutheran College’s enrollment for fall 2020 is at an all-time high.

Bethany’s full-time traditional enrollment is at 633 students, which college administrators attribute to an increased retention rate. A release from the school says the retention rate for the class of 2023 is 87%, and retention for upper-division classes was also historically strong.

There are 133 high school students taking courses online through Bethany’s Dual Credit and Post-Secondary Enrollment option programs this year, and 92 international students from 26 countries enrolled. Those factors combined push the total number of students enrolled at Bethany to a new record of 778.

Bethany Lutheran College is a four-year, Christain liberal arts college founded in 1927.