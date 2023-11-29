Bethany Lutheran College announces program changes

Bethany Lutheran College is cutting several program majors beginning next fall.

The college announced Tuesday that American Studies, History, Social Studies, and Theatre majors would be dropped. Philosophy, global, and cross-cultural studies minors will also be cut. Latin and Norwegian language courses will be discontinued as well due to low enrollment.

The cuts are intended to help balance the school’s budget for each of the next five years.

The changes won’t affect full-time Bethany employees.