Bethany, Mayo Clinic partner for new wellness center

Bethany Lutheran College and Mayo Clinic Mankato will partner on a new activity and wellness center.

The 84,000 square foot facility is currently under construction at the corner of Marsh and Division streets on the BLC campus in Mankato.

The new building will consist of two facilities under one roof – a 68,000 square foot activity center with a 200-meter track and turf infield, and a 16,000 square foot wellness center with exercise and fitness rooms, locker facilities, and gathering spaces.

Bethany and Mayo have launched a number of key partnerships in the past several years. In 2018, Mayo offered routine health care services for the Bethany community through an on-campus office. Then in 2019, the healthcare giant and the school began a relationship to provide training services for the college’s athletic programs. And during the early stages of the pandemic, Bethany provided housing for Mayo physicians and healthcare workers.

As part of the fitness center collaboration, Bethany will recognize Mayo in and around the new wellness center with signage that represents the partnership.

Mayo Clinic employees will have access to the building for certain wellness ventures, according to a Bethany press release.

When completed, the large activity center will be available for rental use by groups and youth sports organizations

“Bethany Lutheran College is very thankful for the support from Mayo Clinic Health System for this beautiful new campus facility,” said BLC President Gene Pfeifer.

Dr. James Hebl, M.D., and regional vice president of Mayo said, “Serving as Bethany’s premier health care provider for the past several years has been rewarding, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship through support for the new activity and wellness center.”