Betty White Challenge gives local shelters a donation boost

A local animal shelter saw a boost in donations Monday in honor of late actress Betty White.

The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) said donations were still coming in as of Wednesday morning, but up to that point, the shelter had raised $8,536.

The Faribault County Humane Society in Blue Earth said it collected more than $2,300 from the community as part of the challenge. The shelter held an open house on Monday in conjunction with the Betty White Challenge, where it was announced that the humane society is in a verbal agreement with the owner of a building in Blue Earth Industrial Park to purchase and relocate the shelter.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge was a celebration of White’s 100th birthday and her love of animals. She died on December 31, just weeks shy of her January 17 milestone birthday.