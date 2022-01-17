Betty White’s Challenge: Fans honor actress on 100th birthday by helping animals

Betty White would have turned 100 today.

The beloved actress and passionate animal advocate died at the end of 2021, just weeks before her highly-anticipated milestone birthday.

Social media users vowed to honor White’s memory on her centennial birthday by creating the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge asks fans to donate $5 to their local animal shelter or rescue organization in Betty’s memory.

The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society in Mankato, Watonwan County Humane Society in St. James, and the Faribault County Humane Society in Blue Earth are just a few of the local organizations that rely on donations to help animals.

Let us know in the comment section which shelters or rescue you’ll be supporting in honor of Betty!