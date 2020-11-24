BEWARE Of The ‘Secret Sister’ Gift Exchange on Facebook

The idea of the “Secret Sister” gift exchange is pretty simple. They’re looking for 6 women who want to spread some holiday cheer by buying just one gift – and then you’ll get anywhere from 6 to 36 gifts back, they claim. Sounds too good to be true, right? That’s because it is. It’s basically a pyramid scheme wrapped in a chain letter. And, oh yeah, it’s illegal. The Better Business Bureau is even warning about it and other similar scams. If you want to spread cheer this season, forget this social media con and arrange your own gift exchange with your friends and family.

