Beware The Snow Globe

If it seems like your new significant other has started to get a little bit closer during the holiday season, you might feel warm and fuzzy–but you might need to worry about being “snow globed”. E-Harmony relationship expert Minaa B. says, “Snow globing is a dating trend during the holiday season when a person engages in loving acts and appears to want to become more serious with their partner. They they disengage, retreat or change their behavior after the holidays end.”