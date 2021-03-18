Bicyclist airlifted after being hit by car in St. James

A bicyclist was airlifted after being hit by a car in St. James Tuesday night.

The accident happened on the 400 block of 1st Ave S just after 9 p.m.

A press release from the St. James Police Department named 74-year-old Danny Ralph Smith, of St. James, as the injured rider.

Investigators identified Daniel Romero Marquez, 25, of St. James, as the driver of the vehicle that hit Smith.

According to the release, Marquez was westbound on 1st Ave S at the time of the crash. He was blinded by headlights from oncoming traffic, says the release, then struck Smith, who was riding in the westbound parking lane.

Smith sustained injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic St. James. He was later airlifted to Rochester. Police say he is in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney for review of possible charges.