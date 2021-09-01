Bicyclist airlifted after crash near Guckeen

A bicyclist was airlifted for medical treatment after a crash in Faribault County Tuesday.

The crash happened east of Guckeen on Co Rd 16 shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Faribault County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene to find a GMC pickup with moderate front-end damage and a gas-operated bicycle with significant rear-end damage.

The bicyclist, Richard Allen Murphy II, 18, of Blue Earth, was transported by ambulance to United Hospital District, then later airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The release did not provide details on the nature of Murphy’s injuries.

The pickup truck driver was identified as Tyler Michael Long, 18, of Blue Earth. The release did not indicate whether or not Long was injured.

Preliminary investigation showed that Murphy was traveling east in the eastbound lane of Co Rd 16, and his bicycle didn’t appear to have an operational taillight at the time of the crash.

According to the release, law enforcement learned that Martin County Dispatch had received a call about a half-hour prior to the crash about a bicycle traveling in the eastbound lane of Martin Co Rd 26 near Co Rd 53. The caller reported the bicycle had a red light on the back, but was uncertain if was a light or reflector.