Bicyclist injured in crash near Beauford

A bicyclist was injured in a crash with a vehicle north of Bauford Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 22 at 164th St according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Dodge Caravan and a bicycle were both northbound on Highway 22 when they collided, according to the report.

The bicyclist, Michael James Bequette, 43, of Good Thunder, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injures.

The van driver, Gary Ross Peterson, 71, of Mapleton, wasn’t injured.