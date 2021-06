A bicyclist was injured in a crash with a vehicle Wednesday evening in Mankato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when a car traveling northbound on Highway 169 and a bicycle, westbound on Blue Earth County Rd 73, collided in the intersection.

The bicyclist, Christopher John Schmitz, 55, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was Abdifatah Abdullahi Osman, 20, of St. Peter. He was not injured.