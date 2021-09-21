Bicyclist who died following crash near Chaska was ski coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was struck near Chaska last month and later died.

Sixty-six-year-old John Dyste was hit by a driver Aug. 31 near the intersection of county roads 40 and 11. Authorities have not explained the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Dyste, of Carver, died Sept. 8 at Hennepin County Medical Center. Dyste was the nordic ski coach at St. Louis Park High School.

Athletic director Andy Ewald says Dyste loved nordic skiing, his student-athletes and sharing his knowledge about the sport.